Kendall Capital Management Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222,103 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 424,579 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,163,000 after buying an additional 499,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 589,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

