Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,584. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,723 shares of company stock worth $2,578,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

