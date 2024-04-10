Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,798 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. 163,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.