Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,798 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. 163,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.