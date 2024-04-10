Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $28.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.64. 930,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

