Kendall Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.80 and a 200-day moving average of $278.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

