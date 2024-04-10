Kendall Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,103,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.20. 334,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,891. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

