Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 277,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,208. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

