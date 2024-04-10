Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 5.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $67,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,897,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 678,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 120,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,884. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.