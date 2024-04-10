Kendall Capital Management Buys 15,875 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

MXL stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 207,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

