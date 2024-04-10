Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $64,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $103.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.