Keener Financial Planning LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,289. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day moving average of $280.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

