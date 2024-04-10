Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $36,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

GSIE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. 132,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.