Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. 712,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,544. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

