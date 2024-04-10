Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.36. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,663. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.21.
About Petrus Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.