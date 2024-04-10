Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.36. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,663. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.21.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

