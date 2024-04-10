Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. 899,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

