Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,919. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

