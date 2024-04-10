Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 22nd

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.41. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 345,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 98,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 77,667 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Escalade

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.