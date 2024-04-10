Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 22nd

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Escalade has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Escalade Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.41. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Escalade
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Escalade
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.