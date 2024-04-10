Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 420,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 957,189 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.92.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.