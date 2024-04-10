Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 3%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 403,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,666,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

