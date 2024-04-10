Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 3%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 403,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,666,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSHA
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.