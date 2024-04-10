Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.4 %

HROEY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 1,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Get Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.