iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 834.3% in March

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 834.3% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Down 7.3 %

iAnthus Capital stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 103,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.