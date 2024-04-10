Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a growth of 1,076.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $3.90 on Wednesday. 836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.