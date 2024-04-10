Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a growth of 1,076.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $3.90 on Wednesday. 836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

