Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Up 2.1%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 1,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

