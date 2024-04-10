Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 1,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

