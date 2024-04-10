MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 1.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.63. 167,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,601,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

MINISO Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.04 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. As a group, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

