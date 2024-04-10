Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 13,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 277,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 12.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

