Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
HEGIY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.
About Hengan International Group
