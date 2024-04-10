Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

HEGIY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

