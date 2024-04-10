Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 988.9% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Entera Bio stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 452,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,259. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.70. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
