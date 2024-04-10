Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 988.9% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Entera Bio stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 452,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,259. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.70. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.