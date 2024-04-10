Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Rises By 800.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings.

