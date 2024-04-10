Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS IESVF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.