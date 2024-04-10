Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.41. Evotec shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 4,740 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,931,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

