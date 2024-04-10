Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 207,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 142,386 shares.The stock last traded at $31.93 and had previously closed at $32.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.