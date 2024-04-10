Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,522,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 4,754,953 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.