SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,248,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,748,026 shares.The stock last traded at $105.17 and had previously closed at $108.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

