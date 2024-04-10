Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,107,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,501,169 shares.The stock last traded at $5.59 and had previously closed at $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

