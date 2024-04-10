National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 13,344 shares.The stock last traded at $490.98 and had previously closed at $491.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWLI

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.