EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 530,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,149 shares.The stock last traded at $19.69 and had previously closed at $20.15.
EHang Trading Down 3.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.04.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
