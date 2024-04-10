EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 530,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,149 shares.The stock last traded at $19.69 and had previously closed at $20.15.

EHang Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EHang Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

