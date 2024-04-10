FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 9,530 shares.The stock last traded at $60.50 and had previously closed at $60.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $574.75 million, a PE ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 111.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 63.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

