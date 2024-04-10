FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 9,530 shares.The stock last traded at $60.50 and had previously closed at $60.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FRP
FRP Trading Down 0.0 %
FRP shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%.
Institutional Trading of FRP
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 111.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 63.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is a SEC Filing?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.