Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,203,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 15,766,347 shares.The stock last traded at $7.67 and had previously closed at $8.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

