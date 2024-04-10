Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,203,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 15,766,347 shares.The stock last traded at $7.67 and had previously closed at $8.15.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
