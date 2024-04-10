Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,556 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,556 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 1,992,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

