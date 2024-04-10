Velas Trading 6% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Velas has a total market cap of $39.98 million and $1.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00022769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005781 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,577,158,889 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

