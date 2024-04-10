Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a growth of 50,985.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,869,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RSVRW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

