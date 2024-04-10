VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 52,172.7% in March

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 52,172.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,244,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,432,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,316 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72.

