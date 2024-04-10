Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

FDIG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. 38,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.