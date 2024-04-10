Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Expands By 69,900.0%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 69,900.0% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,769,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SOCL stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. 4,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The company has a market cap of $149.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

