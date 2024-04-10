Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 1,758.5% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS HENKY remained flat at $17.85 on Wednesday. 117,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,763. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.3332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

