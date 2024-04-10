Short Interest in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Expands By 99,966.7%

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, an increase of 99,966.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Global X PropTech ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.67. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

About Global X PropTech ETF

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

