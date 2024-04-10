Short Interest in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Expands By 99,966.7%

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, an increase of 99,966.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Global X PropTech ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.67. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $32.13.
About Global X PropTech ETF
