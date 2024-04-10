iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lifted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $331.98. 386,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

