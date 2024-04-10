Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.94. 146,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

