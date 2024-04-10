iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,980. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

